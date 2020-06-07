Stannard, Roland "Midge" FEURA BUSH Roland "Midge" Stannard of Feura Bush died on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on May 10, 1935, he was predeceased by his parents, William and Myrtle (Cross) Stannard; his sisters, Doris (Looman) and Edith (Abelman); his brothers, Dewitt and William; and his wife, Patricia (McNally) Stannard. He is survived by his daughter, Patty Spaulding; his two grandchildren, Aubrey (Mike) Salisbury and Zack Spaulding; one great-grandchild, Miranda Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. Midge enjoyed many years of softball, darts, bowling and in his later years golf. At Midge's request, there will be no public services. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.