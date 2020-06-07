Roland "Midge" Stannard
1935 - 2020
Stannard, Roland "Midge" FEURA BUSH Roland "Midge" Stannard of Feura Bush died on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on May 10, 1935, he was predeceased by his parents, William and Myrtle (Cross) Stannard; his sisters, Doris (Looman) and Edith (Abelman); his brothers, Dewitt and William; and his wife, Patricia (McNally) Stannard. He is survived by his daughter, Patty Spaulding; his two grandchildren, Aubrey (Mike) Salisbury and Zack Spaulding; one great-grandchild, Miranda Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. Midge enjoyed many years of softball, darts, bowling and in his later years golf. At Midge's request, there will be no public services. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
