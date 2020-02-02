Gauthier, Rollin E. GLENMONT Rollin E. Gauthier, better known by his loved ones as "Ron-Ron" or "Ronnie" was born on October 6, 1948, in Hudson to the late Rollin H. Gauthier and Shirley Mottoshiski. Ronnie passed away suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020, from heart failure. After graduating high school, Ronnie joined the United States Navy and served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Upon retiring from the Navy with honors, he pursued his love for art. This included his passion for creating sketches of the military and abstract paintings. He loved to gift his art to friends and family. In addition to being a great artist, Ronnie was a devoted Christian with a heart of gold. Ronnie was very passionate about giving back. He did this by donating to many charities, some of which included Missionaries, Veterans Organizations and ASPCA. Mr. Gauthier is survived by his mother, Shirley Mottoshiski of Stottville; his sister, Susan Robertson of Gent; his brother, Richard Gauthier of Cairo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. All of whom he loved and touched deeply. Ronnie will be laid to rest with full military honors on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: www.woundedwarrorproject.org or https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020