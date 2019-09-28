Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Funeral 9:30 AM St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church Watervliet , NY View Map Interment Following Services Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Campbell Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Tymchyshyn, Romana SCHENECTADY Romana (Sytnyk) Tymchyshyn passed peacefully from this life and entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady surrounded by the love of her family. She was 91 years of age. Born in Lwow, Ukraine, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Stanslawa (Geleta) Sytnyk. She came to the United States in 1949, arriving in Boston and then to New York City where she resided in the Bronx. She later relocated to Yonkers where she resided for many years. While in Yonkers, she was employed by Westchester County as an administrative assistant and retired following 24 years of service. A resident of Loudonville since 1993, Romana was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Yonkers and more recently St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet. She was a member of Soyuz Ukrainok in Yonkers. She was the loving wife of the late Wasyl Olensky and Marian Tymchyshyn; and is survived by her son Andrew Olensky and his wife Deanna Brassard; her grandchildren, Luke, Rhia and Tara; great-grandchildren, Natasha, Davee and Nathanyel; sister Vera Mouryn; nephew Jerry Mouryn; and nieces, Natalie Mouryn and Krystina Woliakowski. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helena Woliakowski. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Watervliet. Interment will follow in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Campbell Hall, N.Y. There will be no public visiting hours. Donations in Romana's memory to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Visit







