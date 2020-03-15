Chinetsky, Br. Romuald OFM ALBANY Brother Romuald Chinetsky, OFM, 90, a professed Franciscan friar for 63 years, died March 10, 2020, at Teresian House. Brother Romuald was born on March 3, 1930, in Throop, Pa., to Vincent and Anna (nee Palachick) and baptized Francis. After graduating from high school, Brother Rom enlisted in the military and was assigned to the mess hall. He attended the Army's culinary school and spent two years as a cook, spending part of his enlistment in Korea, before he was honorably discharged in 1953. In 1954, he was admitted into Holy Name Province's lay brother training program at St. Stephen's Friary in Croghan, N.Y. He was received into the novitiate at St. Raphael Friary in Lafayette, N.J., in 1956 and professed first vows one year later on January 26, 1957. Three years later, Romuald made his solemn profession on January 26, 1960, at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston. During his early years of Franciscan training, Romuald began working as a cook and a baker in 1957 while living at St. Joseph Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, N.Y., and he remained there after making his solemn profession. In 1963, he moved to St. Francis College in Rye Beach, N.H., where he continued working in the kitchen. Four years later, he moved to Siena College and began a 44-year stint as the friary's guestmaster, maintaining the residence and managing hospitality, greeting visitors, and arranging guest accommodations. In 2011, Brother Romuald retired and moved to Holy Name Friary in Ringwood, N.J. When the skilled nursing facility closed in 2019, he moved to Teresian House in Albany. He is survived by a brother, Vincent, of Throop, Pa.; and three sisters: Jean Simone, also of Throop, Marion (James) Kennis of Riceville, Tenn., and Arlene Powell of Buffalo. Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Siena College in Loudonville. Memorial donations may be sent to Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001-3202.
