BOYLE Ron It's been four sad, long, lonely years since the Angels called you to Heaven four years ago today. I am still lost without you and miss your Irish smile every day, wishing you were here with me. I love you more than yesterday, less than tomorrow. Mitty "the destroyer" misses you and looks for you all the time. She says meow to her daddy. Until we're together again, remember, I love you more. My tears are never ending and I miss you more every day. Love Your Wife Chris



