ZIMMERMAN Ron In Loving Memory of my Husband - Our Dad Ron Zimmerman Ron-Dad, "Happy Easter" to our Special Angel up above... Always in our hearts and loved forever... Holidays aren't the same with you not here anymore. We are forever grateful for all our precious memories of you. Your Loving Wife, Lynn Children and Grandchildren, Ron Jr., Rachel, Will, Raven and Aysha and Stacey and Shaun
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019