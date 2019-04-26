Ron Zimmerman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Zimmerman.
In Memoriam
Send Flowers

ZIMMERMAN Ron In Loving Memory of my Husband - Ron Zimmerman 11/17/1945 4/26/2001 Ron, first love of my life... I can't believe that you have been gone 18 years today... You passed away on our Wedding Anniversary date. "Happy Anniversary Ron" We would have been married 50 years ago today... I am forever blessed that God connected me to you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves memories no one can steal... Always on my mind... Forever in my heart... All My Love to You, Your Loving Wife, Lynn
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.