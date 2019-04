ZIMMERMAN Ron In Loving Memory of my Husband - Ron Zimmerman 11/17/1945 4/26/2001 Ron, first love of my life... I can't believe that you have been gone 18 years today... You passed away on our Wedding Anniversary date. "Happy Anniversary Ron" We would have been married 50 years ago today... I am forever blessed that God connected me to you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves memories no one can steal... Always on my mind... Forever in my heart... All My Love to You, Your Loving Wife, Lynn