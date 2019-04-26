ZIMMERMAN Ron In Loving Memory of my Husband - Ron Zimmerman 11/17/1945 4/26/2001 Ron, first love of my life... I can't believe that you have been gone 18 years today... You passed away on our Wedding Anniversary date. "Happy Anniversary Ron" We would have been married 50 years ago today... I am forever blessed that God connected me to you. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal... Love leaves memories no one can steal... Always on my mind... Forever in my heart... All My Love to You, Your Loving Wife, Lynn
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019