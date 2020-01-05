Bruso, Ronald A. "Bevo" LOUDONVILLE Ronald A. Bruso "Bevo," 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mildred Bruso. Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara (Flechtner) Bruso. Ron enjoyed his job as a letter carrier. His patrons showered him with love and gifts. As a member of Our Savior's Lutheran, he served on the school board and as an elder for many years. In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his children, Nancy Beth O'Brien (Bryan Linden), Jeff Bruso (Jill), Scott Bruso (Colleen), and Betsy Bruso. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alex Bruso, Sam O'Brien, Talya Bruso, Caroline Bruso, and James Bruso. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Our Savior's Church, 63 Mountain View Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Christian School Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made out to Our Savior's Christian School. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020