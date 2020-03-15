Meyer, Ronald "Max" A. VALATIE Ronald "Max" A. Meyer, 81 of Valatie, passed away at home on March 13, 2020. Born in Castleton on April 20, 1930, he was the son of the late John C. Meyer and Edna Bushey. He worked for Sterling Winthrop as a chemical operator for 42 years. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Ryan; and brother-in-law Wiliam Ryan. He is survived by his wife Eleanor Meyer; daughter Cindy Meyer; sister Sally Ryan; brothers, John (Peggy) Meyer, Kenny (Kathy) Meyer, and Leon (Karen) Meyer; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to the graveside service at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the North Chatham Cemetery on Route 32. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to Valatie Resque Squad or . Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020