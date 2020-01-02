Neaton, Ronald A. WATERVLIET Ronald A. Neaton, 85, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Alfred and Kathryn (Bates) Neaton. Ronald was a graduate of R.P.I. receiving a master's degree. While in college he served in the United States Navy Reserves. While in the reserves Ronald worked his way up to captain. Ronald was a retired employee of G.E. as a welding engineer. Ronald was also an active member of the Jermain Memorial Presbyterian Church as an elder helping with readings, cooking and teaching Sunday school. In his free time Ronald was content spending hours doing crossword puzzles. He also loved the outdoors especially hunting. Ronald was also heavily involved in MOAA and served as president and was also a mason. Through the last 20 years Ronald enjoyed traveling with his loving partner, Carole Akots. They visited China, Russia, Middle East and Europe. They bought a camp in the Adirondacks on a brook and spent many happy hours kayaking, skiing, walking and sitting by camp fires with friends. In addition to his loving partner, Ronald is survived by his children, Philip Neaton, Marcia Neaton and Donna Foster. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David, Michael and Robert Neaton, Sam and Megan Foster; and one great-grandchild on the way. Ronald will also be remembered by his sister Diane Cohen; and by his nieces, Debra Jojo and Janet Curran; and his close friends, Jimmy Brooks and Charlie Marshall. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, officiated by Elaine Woroby of Loudonville Presbyterian Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020