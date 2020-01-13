LaWare, Ronald B. TIFFIN, OHIO Ronald B. LaWare, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 13, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y. to Ernest, Sr. and Mildred (Burke) LaWare. In 1957, he married Anne Zelinsky and she preceded him in death. On June 6, 1992, he married Margaret "Peg" Buko. He is survived by his wife, Peg LaWare of Tiffin; son, Ronald K. (Susan) LaWare of Deshler; daughters, Diane (Anthony) Marino of Waymart, Pa. and Denise (Richard) Hutter of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Ernest (Linda) LaWare, III of Attica, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Karl LaWare, Kyle LaWare, Georgia Hutter and Dominic LaWare; and one great- granddaughter, Ava LaWare. The family would like to thank Peg's family who helped with his home care the past few months after his diagnosis and also would like to thank Heartland Hospice. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka and Rev. Matthew Rader, celebrating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass. The United Veterans Council will do a service at the Church. Friends may visit 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, in Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County, Tiffin Area Veteran's Organization or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 13, 2020