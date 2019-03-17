Lindell, Ronald B. ALTAMONT Ronald B. Lindell of Altamont passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Ron married Carole Ann Halleck on September 2, 1961. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1957. Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ron began his career at DCJS in fingerprinting and later went on to work for Sagem Morpho and retired from 3M after 62 years in the field. He loved music, working in his gardens and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. Ron was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole Lindell; and his son Jeffrey. He is survived by nine children, Jennifer Sherman, Ronald (Maureen) Lindell, Hugh Lindell, Christopher Lindell, Amanda (Jeff) Beedle, Meaghan (Justin) Truglio, Matthew Lindell, Jason Lindell, and Carole Leigh (Tim) Sigond.He also leaves 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Family and Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019