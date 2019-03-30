Bates, Ronald "Joey" PRESTON HOLLOW Ronald J. "Joey" Bates, 51, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, following a short illness. He was born in Preston Hollow on November 9, 1967, during a raging snowstorm, the only son of Ronald K. Bates and Nancy Bates Renz. After high school, Joey was self-employed before joining the Albany County Sheriff's Office. He served as a deputy and senior investigator for 25 years. Following his retirement, he was elected town justice for the Town of Rensselaerville, a post he currently held. Throughout his long career in public service, Joey was known for being kind, respectful, and fair. Joey loved the Adirondack Mountains and spent many happy days camping and canoeing with his family and friends. Joey was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 32 years and best friend, Wanda Vance Bates; sons, Kyle (Erika), Keith (Kiersten), Kenneth, and Killian Bates; grandchildren, Keegan, Kallie, Kaelynn, Kellen, and Kelso; half-sister, Jennifer Renz; as well as a large extended family. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A service will be on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery, Preston Hollow. A reception will follow the burial at the Tri-Village Volunteer Fire Company in Preston Hollow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Bayard Elsbree Memorial Park, c/o Clara Potter, 3077 State Route 145, Preston Hollow, NY, 12469 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019