Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Joey" Bates. View Sign

Bates, Ronald "Joey" PRESTON HOLLOW Ronald J. "Joey" Bates, 51, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, following a short illness. He was born in Preston Hollow on November 9, 1967, during a raging snowstorm, the only son of Ronald K. Bates and Nancy Bates Renz. After high school, Joey was self-employed before joining the Albany County Sheriff's Office. He served as a deputy and senior investigator for 25 years. Following his retirement, he was elected town justice for the Town of Rensselaerville, a post he currently held. Throughout his long career in public service, Joey was known for being kind, respectful, and fair. Joey loved the Adirondack Mountains and spent many happy days camping and canoeing with his family and friends. Joey was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 32 years and best friend, Wanda Vance Bates; sons, Kyle (Erika), Keith (Kiersten), Kenneth, and Killian Bates; grandchildren, Keegan, Kallie, Kaelynn, Kellen, and Kelso; half-sister, Jennifer Renz; as well as a large extended family. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A service will be on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery, Preston Hollow. A reception will follow the burial at the Tri-Village Volunteer Fire Company in Preston Hollow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Bayard Elsbree Memorial Park, c/o Clara Potter, 3077 State Route 145, Preston Hollow, NY, 12469 will be appreciated. Condolence page at







Bates, Ronald "Joey" PRESTON HOLLOW Ronald J. "Joey" Bates, 51, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, following a short illness. He was born in Preston Hollow on November 9, 1967, during a raging snowstorm, the only son of Ronald K. Bates and Nancy Bates Renz. After high school, Joey was self-employed before joining the Albany County Sheriff's Office. He served as a deputy and senior investigator for 25 years. Following his retirement, he was elected town justice for the Town of Rensselaerville, a post he currently held. Throughout his long career in public service, Joey was known for being kind, respectful, and fair. Joey loved the Adirondack Mountains and spent many happy days camping and canoeing with his family and friends. Joey was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 32 years and best friend, Wanda Vance Bates; sons, Kyle (Erika), Keith (Kiersten), Kenneth, and Killian Bates; grandchildren, Keegan, Kallie, Kaelynn, Kellen, and Kelso; half-sister, Jennifer Renz; as well as a large extended family. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A service will be on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery, Preston Hollow. A reception will follow the burial at the Tri-Village Volunteer Fire Company in Preston Hollow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Bayard Elsbree Memorial Park, c/o Clara Potter, 3077 State Route 145, Preston Hollow, NY, 12469 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com Funeral Home A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc

4898 New York 81

Greenville , NY 12083

(518) 966-8313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close