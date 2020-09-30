1/
Ronald Brodman
Brodman, Ronald REXFORD Ronald Brodman, 82 of Rexford, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Queens, he was the son of the late Henry Adam and Lucy Kopin Brodman; and was the beloved husband of the late Loretta V. Schaefer Brodman who passed on July 3, 2020. Mr. Brodman was a U.S. Navy veteran having served from 1955 to 1959.He was a machine designer with Duo-Fast based in Chicago, Ill., employed in Queens, having retired after 27 years of service. Survivors include his children, Denise (Michael) Bresnahan and Ronald (Kerry) Brodman Jr.; and grandchildren, Ryan and Colin Bresnahan and Ronald Brodman III. He was the brother of Eleanor, Audrey, Robert and Lawrence Broadman. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park, on Thursday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. and to the funeral service for both he and his wife at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home that evening. Facial coverings, social distancing and capacity limits must be strictly adhered too. Interment will be held in the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale on Friday at 1 p.m. Please express your condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com








Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
OCT
2
Interment
01:00 PM
Long Island National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
