Leto, Ronald C. "Ronnie" Jr. COLONIE Ronald C. "Ronnie" Leto Jr., 65 of Colonie, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home. Ronald was the son of Constance (Ford) Griggs and the late Ronald C. Leto Sr. He is survived by his mother Constance Griggs; his son, Ronald C. Leto III; his daughter, Samantha E. (Nick) Kirby; and his grandchildren: Meara Leto, Colton Kirby, Brycen Kirby and Kaydon Silvestri. Also survived by his brother Brian (Morgan) Leto; and sister Rose Leto-Felix as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Ronald was predeceased by his father and his brother Kevin Leto. He attended C.B.A., where he played football as a fullback and holds the record for the most touchdowns scored in one season at the school. Ronnie graduated from Vincentian Institute, class of 1974. Since 1993 Ronald has been employed with Pella Windows and Doors in Rensselaer as a truck driver. He was a member of West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. Ronald enjoyed spending time in his tomato garden. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed softball in his youth. Ronnie was a "die-hard" Cleveland Brown, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed fishing, and was a holiday decorating enthusiast. Ronnie enjoyed his annual Halloween excursions with friends in the Catskills. Ronnie loved oldies tunes and was a cherished "Pop pop" to his grandsons, Colton and Brycen. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Guilderland where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







