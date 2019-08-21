Gerber, Ronald Dale LEWES, Del. Ronald Dale Gerber of Lewes died on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was 80 years old. Mr. Gerber was born on April 5, 1939, in Canton, Ohio to the late Dale Gerber and Mildred Hess Gerber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved husband and spouse of 42 years, John W. Saupp in 2017; his stepmother Agnes Fulton Gerber and his two canine companions. He was ordained a minister in the United Church of Christ in 1964 and served congregations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Father Gerber was ordained deacon and priest in the Episcopal Church in 1972 and served parishes in Central Pennsylvania and the Capital Region of Albany including Holy Trinity in Hollidaysburg, Pa., St. John's in Troy and Grace and Holy Innocents in Albany. After his retirement, he was a member and priest associate at St. Andrew's Church in Albany. From 1993 until 1997, he was a case manager with the AIDS Council of Northeastern New York. In 1989, he was the recipient of the Harvey Milk Award given by the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of the Capital District for promoting gay and lesbian rights in the Albany area. In 1990, he co-founded the Damien Center in Albany, a drop-in center for persons with HIV and AIDS. Upon moving to Delaware in 2007, he was a member and priest in residence of Christ Episcopal Church, Dover. Since moving to Lewes in 2014 he had been a communicant at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes. He is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Amy Houser and husband Jay of Williamstown, W.Va. He is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Linamen of North Canton, Ohio and a son, Jeffrey Gerber of Altoona, Pa.; brothers, Thomas Gerber (Carla) of San Jose, Calif. and Douglas Gerber (Cathy) of Canton, and a sister Margaret Gerber of Orleans, Mass.; five grandchildren including Lindsey Falbo (Topher Murray) of Baltimore, Md. and Evan Falbo (Madeline Berry) of Starkville, Miss. with whom he was close and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the clergy and staff of St. Peter's Episcopal Church especially the Reverend Jeffrey Ross and the Reverend Ray Michener; Compassionate Care Hospice, the staff of Beebe Tunnel Cancer Center, and the residents and staff of the Moorings Continuing Care Retirement Community for their support, comfort and care during Father Gerber's final illness. The funeral will be held in St. Peter's Episcopal Church 2nd and Market Streets, Lewes, on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery, 501 S. State St., Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Father Gerber's memory to the St. Cecilia Guild of St. Peter's Church, P.O. Box 464, Lewes, DE, 19958 or St. Peter's Capital Fund Campaign. Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019