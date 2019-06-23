Campbell, Ronald E. ALBANY Ronald Earl Campbell passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 85. Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Anne Campbell; and their seven children, Jeffrey and Lynn Campbell of Bethlehem, Pa., David Campbell of Colonie, John Campbell and Kevin LaBonville of Scituate, Mass., Sean and Stacey Wheatley of Novato, Calif., Erin Wheatley and Paul Murphy of Southboro, Mass., Jason and Karin Wheatley of Latham, and Rebecca Keenan and Pete Babineau of Clifton Park and seven grandchildren. Ron was the son of the late Earl and Ada Campbell of Whitehall, N.Y. Ron retired from Troy Savings Bank as senior vice president of operations, where he expanded the bank from a single location to multiple branches and built a large life insurance portfolio. He was a graduate of Fairfield University, and Scotia High School. In his retirement, Ron stayed active working for a New York ad agency, writing for local papers, and as a private investigator. Ron was an avid reader and was especially interested in World War II history and politics. Ron exemplified the term patriot; and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following in the Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. A luncheon will follow at Verdoy Fire House, 988 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019