Gentner, Ronald F. POESTENKILL Ronald F. "Swampfox" Gentner, 70 of Circle Drive, died on Monday August 26, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born on March 23, 1949 in Troy and a lifelong resident of Poestenkill, Ron married his high school sweetheart Roberta (Birdie) Primeau on July 24, 1971. Ron's working career included building homes, Duffers Associates, Keeler Motor Co. and H.V.C.C. Ron loved hunting, fishing, camping with family and friends and the time spent with his grandchildren. Ron was the brother of the late Ann Marie Scott and Michael T. Gentner; and father-in-law and hunting buddy of the late Robbie Jennings. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his daughters, Tina Marie (Rich) Powers of Cannan, and Dawn Christina Jennings of Stuyvesant; his grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Jordan Marie, Hunter Paige Elizabeth and Chase; his sister June (Bill) Akin of Altoona, Pa.; and best friend and canine companion Luke. Ron was also survived by the Primeau family of Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 30 in the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Ron requests that donations, instead of flowers, be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019