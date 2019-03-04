Mielewski, Ronald F. "Ron" SARATOGA SPRINGS Ronald F. "Ron" Mielewski, 57, of Clifton Park passed away after his long battle with aggressive brain tumors on March 2, 2019, with family by his side. Ron was born in Troy to Frank and Amelia on November 25, 1961. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School class of 1981. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved battling for the title of champion in family games of LCR. You could always find him with a coffee in one hand and the newspaper in the other. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Ron is survived by his loving wife Colleen of 33 years; his four children, Jessica (Jeremy) Furgason, Scott (Sara) Mielewski, Valerie (Daniel) Lane and Brian Mielewski; his seven grandchildren who brought him endless amounts of joy, Codie, Tyler, Jason, Alex, Kara, Ava and Gavin. He is also survived by his parents, Frank and Amelia; and his siblings, Gary Mielewski, Michele Rubino, Sheila (David) Messore, Robert (Eileen) Mielewski, Dawn (Robert) Gautreau; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to join us at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please express on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary