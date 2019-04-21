Moran, Ronald F. GUILDERLAND Ronald F. Moran, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving family by his side. Ronald was the son of the late Francis and Shirley Moran Paris. Ronald is survived by his wife of 33 years Mitzi (Marilyn); and a stepdaughter, Linda Hoff. He served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty years from 1954-1974. After retiring from the service, he was employed by American Chemical as a repairman for many years. He also operated a janitorial service with his wife for several years. He was an avid model train enthusiast. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Boys Town at www.boystown.org. To leave a message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
