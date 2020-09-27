Phillips, Ronald F. RAVENA Ronald "Ricky" Frank Phillips passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2020, with the family he adored by his side. He was born on February 1, 1945, to the late William and Harriet Phillips of Ravena.Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Virginia "Ginny" Stewart. He was the remarkable father of William (Donna) Phillips of Ravena and Gail (John) Jerkins of Clifton Park; devoted grandfather of Chassidy, Kevin, Becky, Kyle, Brittany, Tony and Janay; great-grandfather of Jayden, Jaylaun, Josiah, Giana, Taze, Kylie and Hunter; brother of Edward, Glen, and Maryetta. He was predeceased by his brothers, Earl and George; and his sisters, Margaret, May and Wilhelmina "Wendy." Ronald was a 1963 graduate of R-C-S High School and served in the United States Navy. Ronald worked for the R-C-S School District where he retired after 35 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Ravena Fire Department and an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. A special thank you to Leah and Steve of Hospice, the fifth floor team of St. Peter's Hospital and his many doctors for their wonderful care. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Thursday, October 1, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New York Oncology Hematology, 400 Patroon Creek Blvd., Suite 1, Albany, NY, 12206, Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205, or Pulmonary and Critical Care, 5 Palisades Dr., Albany, NY, 12205.