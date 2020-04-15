Francesconi, Ronald "Rocky" COHOES Ronald "Rocky" Francesconi, 87 of Walnut Street, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Joseph and Zelinda Montanari Francesconi. Rocky was employed for 35 years at Arcy Plastics in Cohoes and retired in 2008. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and serviced during the Korean War. He was a member of the Cohoes-Waterford Lodge of Elks and an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He enjoyed working with wood and playing golf and while his children were growing up he was active in their activities at school. Survivors include his devoted wife Joan Davis Francesconi; his loving children, Linda M. Francesconi, Lisa Ann Archambeault, Lori J. Francesconi, Vincent J. Francesconi (Regan) and the late Anthony Francesconi; and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Francesconi. He was the brother of Leo Francisconi of Albany, Arlene Carnevale, Dianne Slater of Waterford, Dennis Francesconi (Carolyn) of Charleston, W.Va. A sister and three brothers predeceased him. He was the proud grandfather of Garrett Archambeault, Tenner, Luca and Ronan Francesconi. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the nursing staff at Samaritan Hospital and Community Hospice. Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. A memorial Mass will be said at the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020