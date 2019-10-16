Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Francis Quell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Quell, Ronald Francis GRANDIN, Mo. Ronald Francis Quell, 70 of rural Ripley County, departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with his family by his side. Ronald was born June 22, 1949, in Troy to the late Owen F. and Gertrude A. Landfear Quell. He worked for his dad at Quell's Garage as a young boy until his father's death when he opened his own auto dismantling and repair shop in 1972. He moved to Missouri in 1994 and retired from custodial and maintenance work at the Doniphan National Guard Armory and Doniphan First Baptist Church. He was an active member and trustee at the First Baptist Church. On October 7, 1967, Mr. Quell married Kathleen Theresa Quell in St. Joseph Church in Troy. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Tammy (Dan) Miller of Troy and Teresa A. Quell of Petersburgh; three sisters, Patricia Heffner, Elizabeth "Bette" (Ray) Bieg, and Sandra Cooper; his brother, Joseph O. Quell; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Quell; grandchildren, Victoria Zywot, Owen Miller, and Courtney Miller; and one great-granddaughter, Willow Zink. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Quell, who died in infancy; one sister, Gertrude (Trudy) Wedge; two brothers, Owen J. Quell and Richard Quell, who died in infancy; sister-in-law, Sharon Quell; and brother-in-law, Larry Heffner. Burial was in St. Henry's Cemetery in Averill Park. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit







