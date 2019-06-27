Lefebvre, Ronald G. "Tony" LARGO, Fla. Ronald G. Lefebvre "Tony", 86 of Largo, Fla. and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. passed away June 22, 2019. He was born in Worcester, Mass. and came to Largo, Fla. from Cape Cod, Mass. in 1995. He worked for State Farm Insurance Company as an agency director in Albany, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Marilyn Kellner. Son, Carl (Sandi) Lefebvre of Dunedin, Fla. Douglas Lefebvre of Falmouth, Mass. Stepdaughter, Sharon (Michael) Kellner-Byrnes, Saratoga, NY. Four grandchildren, Xander Lefebvre, Joseph Byrnes, Michael Chille, Lauren Chille. Memorial Service will be held at the Hubbell Funeral Home June 29, at 2 p.m. 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the in his memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019