Horowitz, Ronald ALBANY Ron Horowitz, 78 of Clermont, Fla. died suddenly on August 7, 2019. Born at A.M.C. in 1941, the son of the late Edna and Harry Horowitz, he was a graduate of Albany High School, H.V.C.C. and R.I.T. For many years he worked at HRH Designs, the family business, where he was known as a talented designer and builder. Moving to Florida in mid-1970's, he met and married Donna, his loving wife of 42 years, and worked for Baum Realty, Inc. He is survived by his wife; his brother Mel (Sissy) Horowitz; children, Scott Poley, Stuart Poley, Amy Horowitz Auchter and Eric Horowitz; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a nephew, many nieces, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by brother Jerry Horowitz; and daughter Lisa Insignares. Ron was active in ABG Fraternity and served as it's president. He was always a very kind and loving person who was often cracking jokes (a trait learned from his dad) and very willing to help others. Besides his children and grandchildren, some of his favorite things were motorcycles, cats, birds and falling asleep in front of the T.V. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering in his memory at Congregation Berith Sholom, 167 3rd St., Troy, on Wednesday, August 28, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. with Kaddish at 7:15 p.m. Those wishing to remember Ron may make a donation to the or your favorite cause.



Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019

