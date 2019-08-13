Bryan, Ronald J. WESTERLO Ronald J. Bryan, 77, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Rensselaerville on July 8, 1942, he was son of the late Harry and Bessie Decker Bryan; and husband of the late Marie O. Fancher Bryan, who passed away on July 1, 2016. Ron worked for many years as a maintenance man at John Boyd Thacher State Park, and in retirement, was still working part-time at the Carey Center for Global Good, formerly known as the Rensselaerville Institute. Ron was an active member of his community, Westerlo Reformed Church, and of several other groups and organizations. Ron is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Edgar) Tapia; his grandchildren, Jack and Emma Tapia; his siblings, Lawrence (Marion) Bryan, William (Shirley) Bryan, and Eldeen (James) Gifford; his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis (Susan) Fancher; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Ron was predeceased by his brother, Paul "Tater" Bryan. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Westerlo Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Westerlo Reformed Church, P.O. Box 70, Westerlo, NY, 12193, or to Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019