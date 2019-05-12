Dacey, Ronald J. PICKENS, SC Ronald J. Dacey died peacefully on January 28, 2019, in Pickens, So. Carolina. Born on September 2, 1937, he was 81 years old. Ronald loved his country and served honorably for over 22 years in the United States Navy. Upon his retirement, he continued to serve his country in the US Naval Reserve Fleet Services. His sons, John and David, wish to invite family and friends to attend funeral services for their Dad on May 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 35 Hurst Ave, Albany, NY
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019