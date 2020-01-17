|
Karp, Ronald J. COLONIE Ronald J. Karp, 77, passed into eternal life on January 13, 2020, fol lowing a long struggle with diabetes. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y. he was the son of the late William and Mary Karp. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Carol; his brother Walter Karp; a niece Shana; his wife's twin sister, Fran Ondras and several other relatives. He served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant stationed in Japan and subsequently in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was employed by the General Electric Co. in Schenectady for over 39 years. Ron was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved the horses at Saratoga, golfing, tennis and especially football being a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining and will be remembered for his zest for life and friendly easy going nature. A special thank you is extended to the staff at the Grand Rehab & Nursing Facility for their care and compassion during his stay there. Upon his request, there will be a private service only. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 17, 2020