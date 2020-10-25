1/
Ronald J. McElroy
1944 - 2020
McElroy, Ronald J. TROY Ronald J. McElroy, 76, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. Ron was born in Albany on March 17, 1944, the son of the late Irene (Peck) and Frederick F. McElroy; and husband of the late Frances McElroy. Ron worked as a mail clerk for the N.Y.S. Teacher's Retirement for many years, before retiring. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees and enjoyed reading, watching wrestling and police and mystery shows. Ron is survived by his daughter, Darlene M. (Peter) Mattice; his granddaughters, Jessica Mattice and Tabitha (Joshua) Wilcox-Jordan; his great-granddaughters, Jamie and Starr Jordan; his sister, Patricia Blake, and his dear friends, Catherine A. Stone and Robert Harris. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel, Eugene and Frederick Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
