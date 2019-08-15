Shadick, Ronald James Sr. HALFMOON Ronald James Shadick Sr. passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born on December 16, 1937, in Albany, he was the youngest son of the late Florence and Charles Shadick Sr. Ron served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1955 to 1959 and completed two careers at the Millbrook Bakery in Albany and the Shenendehowa Schools in Clifton Park. Ron was the beloved husband of the late Sandra A. Newhouse Shadick; and the loved and respected father of three sons, Ronald J. Jr., Kenneth and Edward. Ron also has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Shadick; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles, Marvin, Phyllis and Florence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie followed by burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019