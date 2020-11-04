Bernard, Ronald L. COLONIE Ronald L. Bernard, 87 of Colonie, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Severin and Jane (Golash) Bernard. Ron was a graduate of Vincentian Institute before going on to proudly serve as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Western Electric/AT&T for 35 years, until his retirement. After retirement he enjoyed being a snowbird and taking long walks on the beach. Back home in New York he would take trips on Yankee Trails, and watching the Yankees on T.V. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; sons, Mitchell, David, and Mark; daughter, Beth (Robert) Gemmavelli; grandchildren, Frank Gilchrest Bernard, Rebecca (Michael) Lalli, Nicholas, Michael, Quinn and Tanner Bernard; great-grandson, Michael "Hank" Lalli; and sister, Sandra McKinney of St. Augustine, Fla. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 6, at 9 a.m. in St. Clare's Church 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.