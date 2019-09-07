Storms, Ronald Lee SCOTIA Ronald Lee Storms, "Ronzo" or "Ronnie," of Scotia and formerly of Ellenville, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the age of 62. Ron was born on September 18, 1956, in Ellenville, the son of the late Samuel D. and Yvetta (Smedes) Storms.Ron attended Ellenville High School and graduated in 1973. He resided in Ellenville for 40 years and worked for various local businesses some including Schrade, Freesketo and VAW. He was a life member of Scoresby Hose Hook and Ladder Co., a member of the Sons of the Legion and a former member of the Ellenville Elks. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. For the past 22 years, Ron resided in Scotia where he attended St. Joseph's Church and worked for Norampac. Ron's presence would light up a room; he had a special way about him that made you feel comfortable and welcome even if he only just met you. That's what made him such a lovable guy. Ron was a father figure to many of his children's friends. Spending time with his family and friends meant the most to him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Barbara Ann (Bulman) Storms whom he married in October of 1987; his amazing children, Edward Storms of Scotia and Veronica McKinnis and her husband Michael of Clifton Park; his brothers, Gary Storms and his wife Robin of Ellenville and Douglas Storms of Burgaw, N.C.; and his sister Terry Puccio and her husband Joseph of Hasbrouck, N.Y. as well any many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main St., Ellenville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary and St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church followed by burial in the Fantinekill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's name to Scoresby, 5 Maple Ave., Ellenville, NY, 12428. To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 7, 2019