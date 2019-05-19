Ley, Ronald, PhD. ALBANY Experimental psychologist and professor emeritus at SUNY Albany died peacefully in the presence of his wife and daughter on May 10, 2019. Dr. Ley was a Fellow of the American Psychological Society and member of the Society of Sigma Xi. He was cofounder and past president of the International Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Psychophysiology, and held membership and leadership roles in numerous psychological organizations. A prolific author of books and articles and recipient of various honors and awards; Dr. Ley served as editor of multiple academic journals and continued his engagement in scholarly pursuits until his death. His professional accomplishments: love of travel, sailing, and hiking; his love of jazz and knowledge of music; and his love of family, friends and colleagues world-wide made for an extraordinary life. He will be missed for his sense of humor, the influence of his calm demeanor in problem solving, creativity, and quest for knowledge. He will continue to be an inspiration for his wife, Cindy, and daughter, Jessica; extended family and to many of those who knew him. Donations in memoriam may be made to Planned Parenthood of America.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019