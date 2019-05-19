Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Ley Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ley, Ronald, PhD. ALBANY Experimental psychologist and professor emeritus at SUNY Albany died peacefully in the presence of his wife and daughter on May 10, 2019. Dr. Ley was a Fellow of the American Psychological Society and member of the Society of Sigma Xi. He was cofounder and past president of the International Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Psychophysiology, and held membership and leadership roles in numerous psychological organizations. A prolific author of books and articles and recipient of various honors and awards; Dr. Ley served as editor of multiple academic journals and continued his engagement in scholarly pursuits until his death. His professional accomplishments: love of travel, sailing, and hiking; his love of jazz and knowledge of music; and his love of family, friends and colleagues world-wide made for an extraordinary life. He will be missed for his sense of humor, the influence of his calm demeanor in problem solving, creativity, and quest for knowledge. He will continue to be an inspiration for his wife, Cindy, and daughter, Jessica; extended family and to many of those who knew him. Donations in memoriam may be made to Planned Parenthood of America.



Ley, Ronald, PhD. ALBANY Experimental psychologist and professor emeritus at SUNY Albany died peacefully in the presence of his wife and daughter on May 10, 2019. Dr. Ley was a Fellow of the American Psychological Society and member of the Society of Sigma Xi. He was cofounder and past president of the International Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Psychophysiology, and held membership and leadership roles in numerous psychological organizations. A prolific author of books and articles and recipient of various honors and awards; Dr. Ley served as editor of multiple academic journals and continued his engagement in scholarly pursuits until his death. His professional accomplishments: love of travel, sailing, and hiking; his love of jazz and knowledge of music; and his love of family, friends and colleagues world-wide made for an extraordinary life. He will be missed for his sense of humor, the influence of his calm demeanor in problem solving, creativity, and quest for knowledge. He will continue to be an inspiration for his wife, Cindy, and daughter, Jessica; extended family and to many of those who knew him. Donations in memoriam may be made to Planned Parenthood of America. Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close