Ronald Paul DeLude Jr.
{ "" }
DeLude, Ronald Paul Jr. AVERILL PARK Ronald Paul DeLude Jr., 62 of Averill Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Mechanicville, Ron was the son of Shirley Ann (Danko) DeLude and the late Ronald P. DeLude Sr. Ron was the owner and operator of R&D Concert Cutting & Drilling. Ron enjoyed spending his free time playing Blackjack and Spanish 21 at Turning Stone Resort and Casino. Ron is survived by his daughter Leigh-Ann (Scott) Hamlin of Poestenkill; and four grandchildren: Mason, Carson, Farrah, and Kinley Hamlin. The family will celebrate Ron's life privately at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.



Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
