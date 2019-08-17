Platner, Ronald Sr. GREENPORT Ronald Platner Sr., 88 of Greenport, passed away on August 14, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1931, in Germantown. He graduated from Germantown High School, and shortly thereafter, married the late Vivian Lighthart. Ron worked for New York State in the division of child protective services. He was a lover of animals both big and small; even having his own horse farm. Vivian and he were known in the harness racing world, having raced their horses at the Saratoga harness track. He was a New York Yankees fan through and through, especially Derek Jeter. He enjoyed genealogy and family history, and was an avid reader. Also over the years, he had many pen pals from all over the country. Ronald is survived by his daughter-in-law, Lois Platner; grandson, Ronald Platner III; his great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Mia Nestoryak; and by his nephew William and his wife Anna Kraft. In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by his son Ronald Platner Jr.; and his sister Marilyn Kraft. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, at 1 p.m. in the Bates & Anderson - Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home, 110 Green St., Hudson. Interment will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also on Tuesday. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.batesanderson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2019