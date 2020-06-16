Quattrini, Ronald NASSAU Ronald Quattrini, 80 of Nassau, passed away at home with his family by his side on June 14, 2020. Born on May 21, 1940 to the late Emma Fergin and James Quattrini, he grew up in Bethpage on Long Island where he met his future wife Lynn in sixth grade. Upon graduating from Bethpage High School he attended Emporia State Teachers College in Kansas where he obtained his B.S. in Physical Education. He then went on to obtain his Masters degree from SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island. Ron and Lynn were married on August 4, 1962 and Ron started his teaching career at Hicksville High School on Long Island. In addition to teaching Phys. Ed. he was also the head football coach for over 30 years. He retired in 1995 and he and Lynn moved to Nassau where he enjoyed many years of playing golf at Burden Lake Country Club. In addition to Lynn he is also survived by daughters, Kelly, Laurie (Bryan); son Doug; and grandsons and best pals, Conor and Patrick Nolan. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald. Due to the current pandemic, a private service for immediate family only will be held and he will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations to NYOH, Patroon Creek, or Rensselaer Hospice Care. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.