Ronald Quattrini
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quattrini, Ronald NASSAU Ronald Quattrini, 80 of Nassau, passed away at home with his family by his side on June 14, 2020. Born on May 21, 1940 to the late Emma Fergin and James Quattrini, he grew up in Bethpage on Long Island where he met his future wife Lynn in sixth grade. Upon graduating from Bethpage High School he attended Emporia State Teachers College in Kansas where he obtained his B.S. in Physical Education. He then went on to obtain his Masters degree from SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island. Ron and Lynn were married on August 4, 1962 and Ron started his teaching career at Hicksville High School on Long Island. In addition to teaching Phys. Ed. he was also the head football coach for over 30 years. He retired in 1995 and he and Lynn moved to Nassau where he enjoyed many years of playing golf at Burden Lake Country Club. In addition to Lynn he is also survived by daughters, Kelly, Laurie (Bryan); son Doug; and grandsons and best pals, Conor and Patrick Nolan. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald. Due to the current pandemic, a private service for immediate family only will be held and he will be interred in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations to NYOH, Patroon Creek, or Rensselaer Hospice Care. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved