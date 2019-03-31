Palmer, Ronald R. LATHAM Ronald R. "Rocky" Palmer entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held on his birthday, Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Ronald's family on Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019