Rutledge, Ronald ALBANY Ronald Rutledge, 67, passed away on August 8, 2019. Ronald was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Frances of Corning, N.Y.; and his brother Lawrence of West Chester, Pa. He is survived by his sister, Mary Catherine (William) Pellicano; several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Ronald was a certified nursing assistant at Attentive Care in Albany for 18 years and was awarded the state Caregiver of the Year award. He was a compassionate person who became very connected to the families he helped. Prior to Attentive Care, Ronald held previous social work positions in Albany, Boston and at Unity House in Auburn. He volunteered at the State Library helping the visually impaired. He loved traveling, visiting the city, musicals and plays, his family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Glaucoma Research Foundation at glaucoma.org or Capital City Rescue Mission at capitalcityrescuemission.org. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019