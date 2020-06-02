Ronald S. Martin
Martin, Ronald S. ALBANY Ronald S. Martin, 53 of Berne, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020. Ron was born on July 22, 1966, in Albany to Clyde and Christa Martin. After attending Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, he worked as a foreman at Callanan Industries Local 190 for thirty years, then worked an additional four years as a member of Local 158. Ron had a life-long passion for building classic cars and engaging in motor sports. In addition to being a talented paver and mechanic, he mastered the art of cooking, baking, and gardening. Ron cherished the time he spent with his sons and would often boast how proud he was of the two of them. In his spare time, he could be found at Mickle's garage or visiting his friends at the Maple on the Lake. Ron was predeceased by his father Clyde J. Martin. He is survived by his two loving sons, Justin and Zachary Martin; his granddaughter Liliana; his mother Christa Martin; stepmother Denise Martin; his siblings, Inge Ivchenko (Alan Cohen), Anthony (Jill) Martin, Michael Martin (Nicole Keppler), Keith (Lynda) Martin, and Amanda (Justin) Maleszweski; along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Charlie. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Knox Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
