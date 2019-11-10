Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Kent. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kent, Ronald W. HANNACROIX Ronald W. Kent, age 82 of Hannacroix, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Greene Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation in Catskill after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was born at home in Medway, N.Y. on March 25, 1937, the son of the late Stanley B. and Cora C. Flansburg Kent. He was stationed in the Army at Fort Benning, Ga. as an artillery survey specialist, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a 20-year member of the Medway Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Greenville Central School as a bus driver and a maintenance worker, retiring as head groundskeeper in 1997. Ron loved creating and building a model train table, riding his motorcycle, gardening and camping with his family. He was a member of the Medway Community Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 53 years, Maude E. Bennett Kent. He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Dobert (John); two sons, Jesse Kent (Bonnie) and Phillip Kent; four grandchildren, Christina and Kelly Schwartz, and Amanda and Paula Kent; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Riverside Cemetery in Coxsackie. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to remember Ron in a special way may contribute in his memory to the Community Hospice of Columbia-Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414 or to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. Condolences may be posted at











