McLean, Ronald W. WHITESBORO Ronald W. McLean, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and friend passed away on April 22, 2020, quietly and comfortably at St. Luke's Campus of MVHS, New Hartford, under the watchfulness of the amazing nurses and doctors who provided kind and compassionate care throughout his stay. Our Dad, Ron, was born on November 11, 1927, the only child of William and Bessie (Soutar) McLean in Ilion. He was a graduate of Ilion High School in 1945 and enlisted in the army until the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged from the 82nd Airborne, Glider Division, and enrolled in the Albany College of Pharmacy, class of 1951. In 1953, our dad and mother, Helen Finnegan, moved to Newport, where he opened his first pharmacy. He later opened a second pharmacy in Barneveld. Our Dad was well respected for his dedication to his profession and his commitment to the community, his friends and neighbors who affectionately called him "Doc." It was in this setting that our Dad became an avid fly fisherman, golfer and downhill skier. He was instrumental in the formation of the Honey Hill Country Club, now known as Newport Golf course, and was the first president and charter member of Honey Hill. Dad left Newport in 1976 to start his second career at Albany College of Pharmacy. Again, he gained the respect of colleagues and students. He retired in 1996 as the acting dean of the college. In his retirement, he pursued a third career painting watercolors. He was co-owner and contributor (paintings) to A Touch of Color Art Gallery along with Sue and Anne White of Albany. Dad also enjoyed fly fishing in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming, listening to and conducting classical music from his favorite chair and he golfed into his early 80's. As a proud Scots, he enjoyed watching and teaching his grandchildren their heritage as they grew and started families of their own. In 2016, our Dad moved to Whitesboro, to be closer to family. He is survived by his five children, Eric and Linda McLean of Chattanooga, Tenn., David and Valarie McLean of Newport, Janice McLean of Utica, Jeffrey and Jill McLean of Whitesboro, and Mary and Tim Oles of Ghent. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mary E. (Betsy) McLean, Dr. Meredith Bassett, Nathan McLean, Mary Helen McLean, Ronald J. McLean, Van Oles and Brady Oles. In addition, he is survived by his four great-grandsons, Ian and Sam Bassett and Kellen and Owen McLean. Special mention to the White family of Albany. Due to recent restrictions, memorial contributions, visitation and a memorial Mass in St. John's Catholic Church, Newport, will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Newport, with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020