Rev. Dr. Ronald W. Steward

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Ronald W. Steward.
Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Fellowship Christian Center
47 Partition St.
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steward, Rev. Dr. Ronald W. ALBANY Reverend Dr. Ronald W. Steward, 70, passed away on June 14, 2019. The homegoing celebration will be on June 29, in the Mt. Arie Baptist Church, 401 E. Post Office St., Weimar, Texas with Pastor Dwight Davis officiating. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 27, in the Antioch Fellowship Christian Center, 47 Partition St., Rensselaer. Flowers and cards may be sent to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, 15006 Hwy 6, Rosharon, TX, 77583.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.