Steward, Rev. Dr. Ronald W. ALBANY Reverend Dr. Ronald W. Steward, 70, passed away on June 14, 2019. The homegoing celebration will be on June 29, in the Mt. Arie Baptist Church, 401 E. Post Office St., Weimar, Texas with Pastor Dwight Davis officiating. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 27, in the Antioch Fellowship Christian Center, 47 Partition St., Rensselaer. Flowers and cards may be sent to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, 15006 Hwy 6, Rosharon, TX, 77583.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 21, 2019