Brooks, Ronnie COLONIE Ronnie Brooks, 71 of Colonie, went home to glory on June 24, 2020. Predeceased by parents Emmett Brooks, Sr. and Annie Downs, and stepfather Timothy Downs, Jr. After Albany High, he graduated from Albany Business College. Ronnie worked for Bobo's Construction until March 2020. Ronnie leaves to mourn, his loving wife Allene; children, Simone (Jevell) Graham, Xavier; five grandchildren, four siblings; and a host of family and friends. His family and friends will celebrate his life together at a later date.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
