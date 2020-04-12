Baron, Rosaire "Frenchy" COLONIE Rosaire "Frenchy" Baron, 77 of Woodland Drive, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 10,1942, he was the son of Eugene and Laura (Rodrigue) Baron. He was raised and educated in Lac-Megantic, P.Q. Canada. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1959 and lived in Washington, DC prior to settling in Albany. He was employed as a truck driver and construction worker with Albany Asphalt for more than 25 years and was a member of the Albany Teamster's Local # 294. Frenchy was a communicant of St. Clare's Church in Colonie. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Annette (Coston) Baron; and brothers Jean Marc Baron and John Baron. He leaves his longtime companion Margaret "Maggie" Perry of Colonie; brothers, Paul (Vivian) Baron, Jean (Kay) Baron, and Donald (Bonita) Baron; sisters, Angel (Tom) Radtke and Denise Baron; stepdaughter Catherine (Jonathan) Robbins; and granddaughter Ariana; and several nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany, NY. The family would like to thank Dr. Zen, the NYOH team, nurses and staff for their kindness and support during his illness. Memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
