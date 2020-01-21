Bigger, Rosalie ALBANY Rosalie Bigger, age 89, passed away surrounded by family at Shaker Place on January 15, 2020. She was born in Bainbridge, Ga., the daughter of the late John Henry and Lizzie Williams. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Bigger; two daughters, Karen Johnson and Lolarea Bigger; son, Harvey Bigger Jr.; two sisters: Juanita Mitchell and Savannah Breedlove. Rosalie retired from N.Y. Telephone Company as a Telephone Clerk. She enjoyed her many trips to local casinos and traveling to New York City and Las Vegas. She took daily strolls around the neighborhood. She was well known in the community. She is survived by her children: Zany Johnson, Denise Harris, Roseann Crayon, Marva Bigger, Lenora Satterwhite and Consuela Slaughter. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Twiggs. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service will follow at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020