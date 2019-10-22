Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie F. Harrington. View Sign Service Information Lights Funeral Home 1428 State St Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-374-1015 Calling hours 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Lights Funeral Home 1428 State St Schenectady , NY 12304 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Road Schenectady , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Joseph's Cemetery Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harrington, Rosalie F. ALBANY Rosalie F. Harrington, 75 of Albany, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, where she received excellent care. She was born to Roland and Laura, of Schenectady, and was a graduate of South Colonie Central High School, class of 62'. She was lovingly known by the nickname "Angel." She worked for a short time at Travelers Insurance in downtown Albany, where she met the love of her life, Richard L. Harrington. They married in 1968 and eventually settled in Guilderland to raise their three daughters. In 1986, at 42, she braved and endured the loss of her beloved husband (46) to cancer. Widowed and faced with the unique challenge of raising three children, two of whom with special needs, she stood resolute; she embraced her life. She provided paramount support and encouragement to her daughters, as she wanted them to live their lives to the fullest. Her devotion to faith and family was extraordinary and unwavering. Her strength and resolve limitless. She led by example, believing wholeheartedly in her life purpose. In addition to being predeceased by her husband, she was also predeceased in death by her parents; sister, Yvonne (James) Marcella; and children, Nicole Andrea Harrington and Elizabeth Ryan Harrington. Rosalie is remembered with love by her daughter, Kathryn Margaret (William) Beauvais; grandson, Benjamin Leo Beauvais; three nieces, Christine Marcella, Laurie (Patrick) Burns, and Jamie (Valentin) Torres; two grandnieces and two grandnephews; and many cousins, having become especially close with her cousin, Dolores Rasalas. A retired secretary and volunteer coordinator for Wildwood programs, she was affectionately known as "Rosie." She had not only a professional, but a personal relationship with Wildwood, as her youngest daughter had attended Wildwood school. She loved Wildwood and its mission, to empower and enable children and adults with neurologically and developmentally based disabilities to lead independent, productive, and fulfilling lives. A few years ago, she moved to the Beltrone Living Center in Albany, where she enjoyed volunteering and cultivating close friendships. She had sold her home to the NYSARRC, an organization dedicated to advocating for equal recognition of individuals with special needs. From inception through design, her dream was to have her daughters live out their lives in the comfort of their completely accessible home. While this did not come to fruition, she was happy that others with special needs would continue to benefit from her vision. Rosalie rose to every challenge placed before her with determination, perseverance, a dry sense of humor, compassion, and above all, grace. She was loyal and dependable to all who had the benefit of knowing her. Though a private person at heart, she deeply cared for those she loved, which was visibly evident throughout her life. Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 22, from 4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Lights Funeral Home, 1428 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, October 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carmen Road, Schenectady, NY 12303. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends. Donations in Rosalie's memory may be made to Wildwood Programs online at











Harrington, Rosalie F. ALBANY Rosalie F. Harrington, 75 of Albany, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, where she received excellent care. She was born to Roland and Laura, of Schenectady, and was a graduate of South Colonie Central High School, class of 62'. She was lovingly known by the nickname "Angel." She worked for a short time at Travelers Insurance in downtown Albany, where she met the love of her life, Richard L. Harrington. They married in 1968 and eventually settled in Guilderland to raise their three daughters. In 1986, at 42, she braved and endured the loss of her beloved husband (46) to cancer. Widowed and faced with the unique challenge of raising three children, two of whom with special needs, she stood resolute; she embraced her life. She provided paramount support and encouragement to her daughters, as she wanted them to live their lives to the fullest. Her devotion to faith and family was extraordinary and unwavering. Her strength and resolve limitless. She led by example, believing wholeheartedly in her life purpose. In addition to being predeceased by her husband, she was also predeceased in death by her parents; sister, Yvonne (James) Marcella; and children, Nicole Andrea Harrington and Elizabeth Ryan Harrington. Rosalie is remembered with love by her daughter, Kathryn Margaret (William) Beauvais; grandson, Benjamin Leo Beauvais; three nieces, Christine Marcella, Laurie (Patrick) Burns, and Jamie (Valentin) Torres; two grandnieces and two grandnephews; and many cousins, having become especially close with her cousin, Dolores Rasalas. A retired secretary and volunteer coordinator for Wildwood programs, she was affectionately known as "Rosie." She had not only a professional, but a personal relationship with Wildwood, as her youngest daughter had attended Wildwood school. She loved Wildwood and its mission, to empower and enable children and adults with neurologically and developmentally based disabilities to lead independent, productive, and fulfilling lives. A few years ago, she moved to the Beltrone Living Center in Albany, where she enjoyed volunteering and cultivating close friendships. She had sold her home to the NYSARRC, an organization dedicated to advocating for equal recognition of individuals with special needs. From inception through design, her dream was to have her daughters live out their lives in the comfort of their completely accessible home. While this did not come to fruition, she was happy that others with special needs would continue to benefit from her vision. Rosalie rose to every challenge placed before her with determination, perseverance, a dry sense of humor, compassion, and above all, grace. She was loyal and dependable to all who had the benefit of knowing her. Though a private person at heart, she deeply cared for those she loved, which was visibly evident throughout her life. Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 22, from 4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Lights Funeral Home, 1428 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, October 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carmen Road, Schenectady, NY 12303. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends. Donations in Rosalie's memory may be made to Wildwood Programs online at wildwoodprograms.org or by mail at 2995 Curry Road Ext., Schenectady, NY 12303. Arrangements are entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State Street, Schenectady and for online condolences visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close