Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Colonie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Lindros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie M. "Lee" Lindros


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie M. "Lee" Lindros Obituary
Lindros, Rosalie "Lee" M. WATERFORD Rosalie "Lee" M. Lindros, 76 of Mallards Landing South, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Bronx on June 10, 1943, and was the daughter of the late John and Rosalie Wildberger. She was a graduate of AB Davis High School in Mount Vernon, N.Y. Lee was the beloved wife of the late George Lindros Jr. who died on August 30, 2014. She had been a bookkeeper for Polybook Distributors in Mount Vernon for over 10 years. She was an avid card player and talented in crocheting. Lee was an animal lover. She loved her feline "Kato." Most important though was the time spent with her family. She was the devoted mother of Robert John (Stacy) Lindros of Chestertown, N.Y., Kelly Jean (Steven) Petrie of Porter Corners, N.Y. and Michael George (Jennifer) Lindros of Wappinger Falls, N.Y.; sister of John "Jack" (Roberta) Wildberger of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and Jean (Don) Miller of Montrose, Colo.; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Patrick, Jarret, Jack, Zachary and Dylan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Family and friends are invited to meet at the entrance at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or Special Olympics New York. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now