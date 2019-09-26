|
Lindros, Rosalie "Lee" M. WATERFORD Rosalie "Lee" M. Lindros, 76 of Mallards Landing South, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Bronx on June 10, 1943, and was the daughter of the late John and Rosalie Wildberger. She was a graduate of AB Davis High School in Mount Vernon, N.Y. Lee was the beloved wife of the late George Lindros Jr. who died on August 30, 2014. She had been a bookkeeper for Polybook Distributors in Mount Vernon for over 10 years. She was an avid card player and talented in crocheting. Lee was an animal lover. She loved her feline "Kato." Most important though was the time spent with her family. She was the devoted mother of Robert John (Stacy) Lindros of Chestertown, N.Y., Kelly Jean (Steven) Petrie of Porter Corners, N.Y. and Michael George (Jennifer) Lindros of Wappinger Falls, N.Y.; sister of John "Jack" (Roberta) Wildberger of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and Jean (Don) Miller of Montrose, Colo.; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Patrick, Jarret, Jack, Zachary and Dylan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Family and friends are invited to meet at the entrance at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or Special Olympics New York. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
