Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary, East Greenbush
Rosalie M. Rourke Obituary
Rourke, Rosalie M. RENSSELAER Rosalie M. Rourke, 93 of Rensselaer, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Rosalie was born on December 24, 1925, in Troy, the daughter of the late Nicholas and the late Mary (Yanko) Dobransky. Rosalie graduated from Troy High School in 1943. She attended Hudson City School of Nursing graduating in 1946 and being licensed as a registered nurse. She worked at Albany Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Troy. Survivors include her devoted children, Michael (Diane) Rourke, Robert (Anita) Rourke, Teri Rourke and Marianne (James) Witkowski. She was the proud grandmother of Erin (Drew) Collier, Christopher (Courtney) Rourke and Jessica Witkowski. Rosalie was predeceased by her beloved husband of William E. Rourke Jr.; and siblings, Anna Reohr, Catherine Mosseau, Julia Smoles, Mary Fitzgibbons, Ellen Dobransky and Stephan Dobransky. Friends are invited to her calling hours from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday in the Church of St. Mary, East Greenbush with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. If inclined, a gift to in memory of Rosalie would be wonderful.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
