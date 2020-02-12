Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Send Flowers Obituary

McDonald, Rosalyn TROY Rosalyn McDonald, 92 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on February 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Rosalyn was the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Shaughnessy LaFleur; and loving and devoted wife of the late Edward F. McDonald who passed away in 1992. Rosalyn had been employed for many years as an operator at the former New York Telephone Company and then worked at Leisure Arms Nursing Home. She was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy, strong in her faith and proud of her Irish heritage. She loved to stay in touch with her family on her iPad, and enjoyed watching the birds in her flower garden, but she mostly treasured time with her family. Rosalyn was the mother of Karen Eck (Robert), Nancy Gibbs (Thomas), Thomas McDonald (AnnMarie) and Christopher McDonald (Sarah). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Megan, Theodore, Eric, Katie, Kristyn, Hayley, Jordyn, Alexander and Elisabeth; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was predeceased by her siblings, Bill and Jack LaFleu, Marge Laurent and Virginia Pennisi. The funeral service for Rosalyn will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Friday from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy.







McDonald, Rosalyn TROY Rosalyn McDonald, 92 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on February 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Rosalyn was the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Shaughnessy LaFleur; and loving and devoted wife of the late Edward F. McDonald who passed away in 1992. Rosalyn had been employed for many years as an operator at the former New York Telephone Company and then worked at Leisure Arms Nursing Home. She was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy, strong in her faith and proud of her Irish heritage. She loved to stay in touch with her family on her iPad, and enjoyed watching the birds in her flower garden, but she mostly treasured time with her family. Rosalyn was the mother of Karen Eck (Robert), Nancy Gibbs (Thomas), Thomas McDonald (AnnMarie) and Christopher McDonald (Sarah). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Megan, Theodore, Eric, Katie, Kristyn, Hayley, Jordyn, Alexander and Elisabeth; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was predeceased by her siblings, Bill and Jack LaFleu, Marge Laurent and Virginia Pennisi. The funeral service for Rosalyn will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Friday from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close