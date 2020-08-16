Crayon, Rosann "Annie" ALBANY Rosann Crayon, aka Annie, 62 years of age, passed away on Sunday, August 9 2020. Rosann was born on April 27, 1958, in Albany to the late Rosalie and Harvey Bigger. Rosann enjoyed spending time with her family who she loved cooking and entertaining for. The thing she loved the most in life was spending her time with her grandchildren whenever she got the chance to. Rosann is survived by her aunt, Elizabeth Twiggs; sisters, Zany Johnson, Marva Bigger, Lenora Satterwhite and Consuela Slaughter; children, Kimberly Kyle and Keisha Crayon (Torres); grandchildren, Keyarie Khiaiir Kylee Rose and Zion and Eli Torres Hall; and a host of friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband, Keith Crayon; mother, Rosalie; her sisters, Karen Johnson and Densie Harris; and her brother, Harvey Bigger Jr. To know Rosann was to simply love her. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.